U.S. issues stark warning to Russia after alleged Ukranian coup
Secretary of State Antony Blinken amplified his warning against a Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying "a single additional Russian force" entering Ukraine "in an aggressive way" would result in a severe...
State Department orders families of U.S. embassy employees in Ukraine to leave
The State Department has ordered families of U.S embassy employees in Kyiv, Ukraine, to leave and authorized some U.S. government employees to depart …
Biden weighs troop deployment near Ukraine as U.S. orders embassy families out, issues travel warnings
Among the options presented to the president was moving troops and equipment from other parts of Europe into Poland, Romania, and other countries neighboring Ukraine. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin...
Biden weighs sending thousands of troops to counter Russia
President Biden is considering sending a few thousand troops to Eastern Europe and the Baltic States as part of a broader NATO effort to bolster NATO allies that border Russia and Ukraine, given recent...
US threatens use of novel export control to damage Russia’s strategic industries if Moscow invades Ukraine
The Biden administration is threatening to use a novel export control to damage strategic Russian industries, from artificial intelligence and …
State Department orders diplomats' families to leave U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, citing ‘threat of Russian military action’
The volatile atmosphere is the latest indication that efforts to de-escalate the crisis have faltered following talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov...
Blinken Rebuffs Calls For Preemptive Sanctions On Russia Over Ukraine
(RFE/RL) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has rejected calls for preemptive sanctions against Russia, saying that doing so would undermine …
US military aid arrives in Ukraine amid Russia border tensions
The delivery follows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kyiv this week amid concerns over tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed at the border.
Russia warned of 'severe response' by US as tensions rise over Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken amplified his warning against a Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying "a single additional Russian force" entering …