Patrick Mahomes' injured ankle could define his pursuit of second Super Bowl ring | Opinion

Patrick Mahomes' injured ankle could define his pursuit of second Super Bowl ring | Opinion
USA TODAY Sports - Safid Deen • 3h

Patrick Mahomes would not take no for an answer. Not from Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid or team doctors as he argued to stay in Saturday’s postseason game. Mahomes, the NFL’s brightest star, wanted this moment. Mahomes returned from his right ankle injury in the second half to lead the Chiefs to …

Read more on usatoday.com

  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Football (U.S.)
  • NFL
  • Kansas City Sports
  • Kansas City Chiefs
Top Stories - cover
Magazine
Avatar - USA TODAY

USA TODAY flipped this story into Top Stories3h

More stories from Patrick Mahomes

See more stories in
Patrick Mahomes

More stories from Football (U.S.)

  • Avatar - Total Pro Sports
    Total Pro Sports
    flipped into Breaking Viral Sports News
    BREAKING: Ian Rapoport Provides Update On Patrick Mahomes’ Injury And It Does Not Sounds Good
    Patrick Mahomes

    BREAKING: Ian Rapoport Provides Update On Patrick Mahomes’ Injury And It Does Not Sounds Good

    totalprosports.com - Darrelle Lincoln • 8h

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his right ankle late in the first quarter of their divisional matchup with the Jacksonville …

See more stories in
Football (U.S.)

More stories from NFL

See more stories in
NFL