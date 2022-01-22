Oscar winner Regina King’s family ‘devastated’ by son Ian Alexander Jr.’s death at 26

Oscar winner Regina King’s family ‘devastated’ by son Ian Alexander Jr.’s death at 26
Fox News - Dom Calicchio • 5h

The only child of actress Regina King has died, the star confirmed late Friday. Ian Alexander Jr., who turned 26 on Wednesday, took his own life, King confirmed to People magazine. "Our family is devastated...

Read more on foxnews.com

  • Regina King
  • entertainment news
  • Celebrity News
  • Celebrity Gossip
  • News
Latest News - cover
Magazine
Avatar - Fox News

Fox News flipped this story into Latest News5h

Related storyboards

More stories from Regina King

  • Regina King's only child Ian Alexander Jr. dies at 26
    Celebrity News

    Regina King's only child Ian Alexander Jr. dies at 26

    TODAY - Alexander Kacala • 7h

    The son of the actor died on Friday, Jan. 21, two days after his 26th birthday. Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, TODAY has confirmed. He turned 26 years old two days...

    Avatar - Rohan R Reid
    Rohan R Reid
    flipped into Roro's Picks
See more stories in
Regina King

More stories from entertainment news

See more stories in
entertainment news