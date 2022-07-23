China heightens warning to U.S. over possible House Speaker Pelosi visit to Taiwan -FT

China heightens warning to U.S. over possible House Speaker Pelosi visit to Taiwan -FT
Reuters • 8h

July 23 (Reuters) - China has issued stark private warnings to the Biden administration about a possible trip to Taiwan in August by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. The report cited six people familiar with the Chinese warnings as saying …

