Britain says Russia is planning to install a pro-Moscow leader in Ukraine

Britain says Russia is planning to install a pro-Moscow leader in Ukraine
NPR - The Associated Press • 6h

LONDON — The British government on Saturday accused Russia of seeking to replace Ukraine's government with a pro-Moscow administration. Former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev is being considered as...

Read more on npr.org

  • Europe
  • Russia
  • Ukraine
  • Military
  • United Kingdom
World News - cover
Magazine
Avatar - NPR

NPR flipped this story into World News6h

Related storyboards

Related articles

  • German navy chief resigns after controversial comments favorable to Putin
    Conservative View

    German navy chief resigns after controversial comments favorable to Putin

    Fox News - Andrew Mark Miller • 1h

    The head of the German Navy is stepping down over controversial comments favorable to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I have asked Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht to relieve me from my duties immediate...

    Avatar - Fox News
    Fox News
    flipped into Latest News

More stories from Europe

See more stories in
Europe