Arizona Democrats have censured Kyrsten Sinema over her pro-filibuster vote

NPR - Rachel Treisman • 10h

Arizona's Democratic Party is rebuking one of its own. Its executive board voted on Saturday to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over her opposition to changing the filibuster. By opposing the change, Sinema,...

  • U.S. Politics
  • Kyrsten Sinema
  • Arizona
  • United States
  • Arizona Politics
